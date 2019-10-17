Cabinet sets up commission to protect business
The Cabinet of Ministers has created a commission under the government to protect business, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.
"We have created a commission to protect business under the Cabinet of Ministers," he said at a press briefing following a government meeting.
Honcharuk called on business representatives through social networks and official channels to report violations and corruption to the government. He said these authorities, in turn, should administer these appeals.