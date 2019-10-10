Zelensky backs govt position to liquidate schemes with private entrepreneurs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backs the position of the government to liquidate schemes optimizing tax payments through private entrepreneurs.
"All that they [the government] wanted was to overcome such corruption schemes. That is the point of this bill. That is why the decision was made. I think they are on the right track. And this will ensure that the economy leaves the shadows, everyone must pay taxes," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.
Earlier, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said that private entrepreneurs should not worry about further actions of the government, unlike a business that is optimizing tax payments thanks to a large number of registered private entrepreneurs.