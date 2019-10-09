Economy

16:49 09.10.2019

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

1 min read
Ukraine expects to have a new long-term contract with Gazprom; extending the existing gas transit contract for another year under the old rules is not suitable, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"It is important for Ukraine to get a new long-term contract. Because Ukraine and our gas transportation system start working according to European rules ... Therefore, and not only because of this (but this is the main reason) – we definitely need a new contract that will be based on the European [legislative] framework. We also set the goal of obtaining a long-term contract, because extending for a year under the old rules simply does not suit us," Honcharuk said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also noted that consultations with Gazprom could last the next few months.

"They will last at least a few more months. Of course, we expect that they will be able to be successfully completed this year, but we will see how it works out. Consultations are ongoing," he added.

