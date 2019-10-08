Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

The Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukraine's trade representative Taras Kachka claims that Ukraine and the European Union are ready to revise the Association Agreement in terms of trade this fall.

"Everyone understands that the Association Agreement, negotiated ten years ago, needs to be carefully analyzed in order to update it. Both parties are interested in increasing trade. What we see today from the European side is a constructive attitude towards what we can discuss and what decision we can make within the framework of the association committee, which will be held in mid-November and at the association council in December. We will talk about the modality, conditions and calendar for updating the agreement this fall," he told journalists in Brussels y.

The trade representative of Ukraine assured that "the new government aims to speed up and strengthen the work on the implementation of the agreement, as a number of laws have already been adopted to implement it."

At the same time, Kachka outlined a number of issues that need to be addressed. In particular, tariffs, customs, the agreement on recognition of the equivalence of technical regulation, "what we call industrial visa-free regime."

"Here the issue is sensitive, since the EU has very limited experience in such agreements, and here we must prove that we can transform in accordance with European rules in certain areas. If we succeeded in the field of food safety, then we are sure "that we will succeed in the field of safety of non-food products. One way or another, we will talk about this within the committee of the association on November 18," he stressed.

The official expressed confidence that "everyone understands that we need to move to a new level."

"Both sides are ready to talk about how to do it faster and better and taking into account the interests of both sides," Kachka said.