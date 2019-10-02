National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

Revenue of Ukraine's national budget in September 2019 totaled UAH 67.884 billion, which is 7.3% lower than the target and 1% higher than the figure for September 2018, according to information from the State Treasury Service.

Revenue of the general fund of the national budget in September 2019 was UAH 56.75 billion, and the target was met by 89.4%, and this was 1.4% less than a year ago.

In general, in January-September, the national budget revenues amounted to UAH 739.68 billion, which is 4.8% lower than the plan and 9.6% more than in January-September 2018. The general fund for this period received UAH 650.83 billion (5.4% lower and 6.8% more, respectively), the treasury said.

Customs lags significantly behind the plan – 15.5% in September with revenues of UAH 26.636 billion, which is also 12.6% less than in September 2018. In general, in January-September 2019, customs revenue plan was met by 88.5% with an indicator of UAH 232.7 billion, which, in turn, is 3.1% less than last year.

Tax revenues in September amounted to UAH 27.94 billion, which is 6.5% lower than the plan and 12.7% more than in September 2018. In January-September 2019, tax revenues amounted to UAH 331.13 billion (0.3% and 15.8% more respectively).

The State Fiscal Service revenue target was met by 88.9% in September.

According to the treasury, the budget refund of value added tax (VAT) increased from UAH 11.35 billion in August to UAH 11.95 billion in September this year.

Revenue of local budgets in September increased 14.3% compared to last year, but were 1.4% lower than it was planned – UAH 22.17 billion. In January-September 2019, local budget revenue showed an increase of 17.6% compared to January-September 2018 and the plan was met by 101.4%, being almost UAH 205.16 billion.

Revenue from the single social security contribution last month amounted to UAH 22.16 billion, which is 14.3% more than September 2018, and in January-September 2019 it grew by 21.3%, to UAH 198.71 billion.

Revenue of Ukraine's national budget in 2019 are set in the amount of UAH 1.26 trillion, including UAH 928.51 billion for the general fund, expenses are set UAH 1.112 trillion and UAH 1.005 trillion, respectively.