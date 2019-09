U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has met with Naftogaz integrated gas division director Andriy Favorov in Kyiv.

"Ambassador Grenell underscored U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2 and U.S. support for Ukraine's energy independence," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.