Economy

14:17 12.09.2019

Alfa-bank, Ukrsotsbank to merge under simplified procedure

1 min read
Alfa-bank, Ukrsotsbank to merge under simplified procedure

The only one shareholder of Ukrsotsbank on September 10 decided to merge Ukrsotsbank to Alfa-Bank (both based in Kyiv) under the simplified procedure.

According to a report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, Alfa-Bank shareholders took a decision to merge Ukrsotsbank under the simplified procedure at their general meeting on September 10.

"Taking into account that Ukrsotsbank JSC and Alfa-Bank JSC are members of the international banking group ABH Holdings S.A., the aim of the reorganization is to optimize the business and create a single reliable and financially stable private commercial bank in Ukraine as a result of the merger," the report said.

As a result of the conversion of shares in connection with the merger, Alfa-Bank's authorized capital will be increased by UAH 16.546 billion, up to UAH 28.726 billion.

As reported, ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH, Cyprus), which indirectly owns 100% of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), and UniCredit Group (UCG) on October 31, 2016 announced the completion of a deal on the transfer of 99.9% in Ukrsotsbank (Kyiv), UCG's asset in Ukraine, in exchange for a minority stake of 9.9% in ABHH.

Tags: #alfa_bank #ukrsotsbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:41 08.07.2019
Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

10:53 07.05.2019
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) sees net profit rise by 2.5 times in Q1, 2019

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) sees net profit rise by 2.5 times in Q1, 2019

11:37 30.07.2018
Total portfolio of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Ukrsotsbank could grow by 10% in 2018

Total portfolio of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Ukrsotsbank could grow by 10% in 2018

10:51 30.07.2018
Merger of Alfa-Bank Ukraine, Ukrsotsbank to be completed in H1 2019

Merger of Alfa-Bank Ukraine, Ukrsotsbank to be completed in H1 2019

17:36 27.07.2018
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) and Ukrsotsbank ready to invest in financial technology

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) and Ukrsotsbank ready to invest in financial technology

12:19 30.01.2018
Alfa-Bank and Ukrsotsbank will be merged within a year and a half - Alfa Group in Ukraine

Alfa-Bank and Ukrsotsbank will be merged within a year and a half - Alfa Group in Ukraine

09:55 01.11.2017
Ukrsotsbank sees 43.2% fall in loss in Jan-Sept

Ukrsotsbank sees 43.2% fall in loss in Jan-Sept

18:23 28.04.2017
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

11:47 22.03.2017
Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders not planning to sell

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders not planning to sell

11:10 17.02.2017
Court opens Mostobud bankruptcy case under UAH 75 mln claim of Alfa-Bank

Court opens Mostobud bankruptcy case under UAH 75 mln claim of Alfa-Bank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

NBU cancels limit for repatriation of funds from sale of securities

Deflation in Ukraine stands at 0.3% in Aug – statistics

LATEST

Rada passes in first reading bill on protecting rights of financial services consumers

Ukraine starts autumn sowing campaign

Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

Full switch to IBAN could be delayed for two months – NBU

4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD