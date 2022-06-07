Alfa-Bank Ukraine trustee coordinates all management decisions with NBU

Former Finance Minister of Bulgaria Simeon Djankov, who in mid-April, in agreement with the National Bank, was given the right to vote in the majority stake in Alfa-Bank Ukraine (Kyiv), must coordinate every big step with the NBU, Djankov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"On the part of the National Bank ... it was agreed that I work for the benefit of the bank, and not for the benefit of the shareholders. So, if there are decisions that they (the shareholders) did not agree to or do, I do not care. I need to coordinate each big step with the National Bank," he said.

Djankov explained that he had no agreements with the shareholders, and he received an offer to become a trustee from the head of the bank's supervisory board, Roman Shpek, whom he had known since his diplomatic service in Brussels and crossed their paths within many international projects.

The ex-minister of finance added that he agreed, since it is impossible to stand aside from what is happening in Ukraine, and he has knowledge of working in crisis economies.

"I have no points of intersection with the shareholders, whose shares I now manage. We do not have a joint business or other common interests and never have," the ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria stressed.

The expert clarified that, according to the NBU resolution, he was approved for a period of six months with the possibility of extension. To date, he has an autonomous voting right on the shares of shareholders and coordinates all his management decisions with the NBU.

"My goal is to adopt a long-term strategy for the bank and create favorable conditions for the bank to participate in the economic recovery. Regarding payment, the bank pays for my work. Payment from the shareholders is unacceptable and would create a conflict of interest,"” he said.

Djankov also clarified that the search for new members of the supervisory board (instead of Russian citizens who left it after the start of the war or persons associated with them) is carried out by the supervisory board, while the National Bank coordinates it. According to him, this process is already underway, but it will take more time.