Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

The information that appeared in the media about the alleged withdrawal of assets from Alfa-Bank Ukraine or the legalization of assets in order to avoid negative consequences from sanctions is not true, billionaire Mikhail Fridman said in a comment transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"I have nothing to do with this transaction and learned about it from the press," he said.

The co-owner of Alfa-Bank emphasized that for 20 years of the bank's operation in Ukraine, not a single hryvnia of dividends had been withdrawn from it.

"I am fully aware of the seriousness of the sanctions and it would never have occurred to me to participate in adventures to withdraw funds. I condemn the war against Ukraine, I consider it a terrible tragedy. I am deeply confident in the bright future of an integrated, independent, democratic Ukraine - my homeland, where I was born and raised," the billionaire said.

According to the banking market participants, the seized bank accounts accumulated funds for the subsequent payment of debt obligations to Ukrainian investors – securities holders.

The bank considers the current situation a misunderstanding, since the funds were not withdrawn, but, on the contrary, they were brought to the bank: during the period of hostilities, the amount on these accounts increased by more than UAH 250 million.

"The bank will provide the regulatory authorities with all the requested information on accounts for the removal of blocking and the subsequent payment of funds to clients in Ukraine," the press service of the financial institution told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General at the end of April announced the seizure of the assets of Cypriot companies in the amount of more than UAH 469 million, which are on the accounts of Alfa-Bank. The bureau accused the co-owners of the bank that on the eve and during the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine they organized financial operations aimed at legalizing the assets of these companies in the amount of more than UAH 1 billion and their further withdrawal from the banking system in Ukraine.

In turn, the bank stressed that it is operating normally, it is managed by the board and supervisory board.