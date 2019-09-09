Economy

15:50 09.09.2019

Ukraine's gas imports from Europe reach 69.1 mcm/day

 Gas imports by Ukraine from Europe has reached 69.1 million cubic meters (mcm)/day, director general of Operator of Ukraine's GTS Serhiy Makohon has said.

"This is a new historic high," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the website of JSC Ukrtransgaz, this indicator was achieved due to a seasonal increase in the capacity of the Polish route from 4.3 million cubic meters to 6.443 million cubic meters with the simultaneous use of Slovak and Hungarian directions.

Ukraine intends to enter the 2019/2020 heating season with gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) at the level of 20 billion cubic meters, because it fears that Russia's Gazprom will stop transit of gas through the country after 2019.

At the same time, maintaining the current injection rate of 75-78 million cubic meters/day will allow entering the new heating season with the reserves of over 21 billion cubic meters. As of September 7, there were 18.81 million cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities, which corresponds to 60.8% of their capacity.

