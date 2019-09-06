Economy

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

JSC Ukrtransgaz at the end of August carried out a test launch of a section of the Soyuz gas pipeline to operate in the reverse west-east mode.

"The test results recorded the stable operation of the equipment and all gas pumping units. Thus, the readiness and ability of the reverse mode to function normally was confirmed," the company said in a press release.

According to the report, within three days a regime was worked out on the Soyuz gas pipeline section from the western border to Bohorodchany junction, in which the volumes of transportation in the reverse direction reached the maximum import capacity from Slovakia - 42.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The company notes that the testing was carried out as part of the preparation of the gas transportation system for the 2019/2020 heating season. The tests did not affect the transportation of gas to the EU countries in any way: Gazprom's transit requests were fully implemented.

