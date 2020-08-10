Facts

17:37 10.08.2020

Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

 Kyiv-based Biocor Technology LTD, a Ukrainian producer of test systems, has announcement the development of PCR tests for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"At the beginning of July 2020, the diagnostics test kits for SARS-CoV-2 underwent state registration. Laboratories have started using the development. The price of the tests for SARS-CoV-2 is three times lower than the products of western producers," the company said on a press release.

The tests are made of raw materials produced by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Biocor Technology LTD will focus on the production and improvement of the product and will sell it through distributors, the company head, Oleksiy Sayutin, said.

The company has been developing PCR tests since 2018. It started to work on the tests for SARS-CoV-2 in February 2020.

Biocor Technology LTD produces various PCR tests. It is certified in line with international standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016.

According to the state register, the founder and the beneficiary of the company is Maryna Byrsia.

