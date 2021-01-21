Economy

08:54 21.01.2021

Ukrtransgaz considers revision of agreement with MGU on purchase of GTSOU unacceptable

 JSC Ukrtransgaz is concerned about the attempts of JSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU) to revise the terms of the agreement on purchase of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC, the company wrote on Facebook.

The company said that the explanations of the MGU Supervisory Board about the lack of funds to fulfill the terms of the contract are groundless, since over the nine months of 2020, GTSOU received a net profit of UAH 24.7 billion.

"However, the political component is no less important. Attempts to revise the agreement, under which the unbundling was carried out, cast doubt on one of the most successful state reforms since Ukraine's independence. Potentially, this opens the way for Gazprom to a possible revision of the terms of the transit agreement, and may also become an obstacle to further European integration of the European gas market," the message said.

Acting Head of Ukrtransgaz and First Deputy Chairman of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Pereloma on his Facebook page also wrote that, having separated GTSOU a year ago, the company significantly reduced its income.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supervisory Board of JSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a proposal to start negotiations on amendments to the agreement on the purchase of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

