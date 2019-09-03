Economy

17:21 03.09.2019

Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

1 min read
The volume of purchase of cash currency by the population in August 2019 exceeded the volume of sales by $97 million.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the volume of currency purchase for the second month in a row exceeds the volume of sales, while in June and May Ukrainians sold more currency than they bought.

In general, since the beginning of 2019 the population has sold $56.4 million more currency than bought.

The NBU said that in August compared with July Ukrainians reduced the purchase of foreign currency by 5.1%, to $1.424 billion, sales by 5.7%, to $1.327 billion.

Tags: #currency #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
instaforex
