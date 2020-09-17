Economy

09:24 17.09.2020

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

2 min read
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

 The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) equals 68.5 in August, which is 1.8 points higher than in July (the values of indices can vary from 0 to 200), according to the data provided by Info Sapiens.

"There are no significant changes observed in the Consumer Confidence in August. All the indices are stable with a weak tendency to improvement," Info Sapiens analysts said.

According to the study, Index of the Current Situation (ICS) is stable and equals 62.5, which is 1.8 p. higher than previous month. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Current Personal Financial Standing equals 50.8, which is 2.4 points higher than the indicator in July; Index of Propensity to Consume insignificantly increased by 1.2 p. and reached the indicator of 74.2.

In August, Index of Economic Expectations (ІЕE) has changed insignificantly to the level of 72.5. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Expected Changes in Personal Financial Standing decreased insignificantly by 1.0 points comparing to the previous month and equals 74.4; Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development Over the Next Year increased by 2.8 points and equals 60.0; Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development over the Next 5 Years slightly increased to the level of 83.0, which is 3.3 points higher than in July.

Info Sapiens said that in August, the indicator of Index of Expectations of Changes in Unemployment decreased to the level of 140.0, which is 10.0 p. lower than previous month. Index of Inflationary Expectations increased insignificantly to the level of 186.1, which is 0.9 points higher than last month.

Expectations of Ukrainians regarding the hryvna's exchange rate in the coming three months have slightly improved: Index of Devaluation Expectations decreased by 4.9 points and reached the level of 156.9.

Tags: #consumer_confidence #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 17.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

09:17 17.09.2020
Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

18:35 16.09.2020
Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

11:56 16.09.2020
Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

10:37 16.09.2020
State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

10:29 16.09.2020
Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

09:59 16.09.2020
Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

19:02 15.09.2020
J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

17:40 15.09.2020
Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

J.P. Morgan expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 4% in 2020, grow by 6% in 2021

Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Metinvest offers buyback of 2021, 2023 eurobonds worth $290 mln at expense of new eurobonds

LATEST

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Rada repeatedly introduces former co-owner of Ukrgasbank ex-MP Horbal to NBU Сouncil

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Raiffeisen Bank International AG CEO stresses particular interest in stable operation in Ukraine – President's Office

Court finds no grounds for recovering over UAH 400 mln from DTEK Zakhidenergo in favor of Ukrenergo

Hryvnia to devaluate to UAH 29-30/$1 by late 2020 – ICU forecast

ICU investment group predicts inflation of 6.5% in Ukraine in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD