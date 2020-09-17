Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) equals 68.5 in August, which is 1.8 points higher than in July (the values of indices can vary from 0 to 200), according to the data provided by Info Sapiens.

"There are no significant changes observed in the Consumer Confidence in August. All the indices are stable with a weak tendency to improvement," Info Sapiens analysts said.

According to the study, Index of the Current Situation (ICS) is stable and equals 62.5, which is 1.8 p. higher than previous month. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Current Personal Financial Standing equals 50.8, which is 2.4 points higher than the indicator in July; Index of Propensity to Consume insignificantly increased by 1.2 p. and reached the indicator of 74.2.

In August, Index of Economic Expectations (ІЕE) has changed insignificantly to the level of 72.5. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Expected Changes in Personal Financial Standing decreased insignificantly by 1.0 points comparing to the previous month and equals 74.4; Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development Over the Next Year increased by 2.8 points and equals 60.0; Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development over the Next 5 Years slightly increased to the level of 83.0, which is 3.3 points higher than in July.

Info Sapiens said that in August, the indicator of Index of Expectations of Changes in Unemployment decreased to the level of 140.0, which is 10.0 p. lower than previous month. Index of Inflationary Expectations increased insignificantly to the level of 186.1, which is 0.9 points higher than last month.

Expectations of Ukrainians regarding the hryvna's exchange rate in the coming three months have slightly improved: Index of Devaluation Expectations decreased by 4.9 points and reached the level of 156.9.