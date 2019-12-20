Economy

10:02 20.12.2019

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians worsens for second month in row – study

2 min read
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians worsens for second month in row – study

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in November 2019 continued worsening and decreased by 4.2 points compared with October, reaching 91.7 (the values of indices can vary from 0 to 200), while a year ago the figure was 59.8, according to a study of Info Sapiens posted on its website.

"The Consumer Confidence Index decreases second month in a row after its record in September. Such decrease in November takes place due to the correction of economic expectations in 1-year and 5-years perspective," Info Sapiens analysts said.

According to the study, indices related to the personal well-being and propensity to consume did not experience any significant changes this month. At the same time, the Inflationary Expectations grew and reached the level of March 2019.

Expectations of Ukrainians regarding the hryvna's exchange rate in the coming three months slightly improved: Index of Devaluation Expectations decreased by 3.4 points and reached the level of 125.9. In November, the indicator of Index of Expectations of Changes in Unemployment equaled 125.4, which is 13.7 p. higher than previous month. Index of Inflationary Expectations increased and equals 185.7, which is 6.6 points higher than last month.

Index of the Current Situation (ICS) decreased by 0.9 points to the level of 87.2. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Current Personal Financial Standing equaled 82.6, which is 0.1 points higher than the indicator in October; and Index of Propensity to Consume decreased by 1.9 p. and reached the indicator of 91.8.

In November, Index of Economic Expectations (ІЕE) decreased by 6.3 points to the level of 94.8. The components of this index have changed as follows: Index of Expected Changes in Personal Financial Standing decreased by 1.9 points comparing to the previous month and equals 90.9; Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development Over the Next Year decreased by 11.5 points and equals 93.6; and Index of Expectations of the Country's Economic Development over the Next 5 Years decreased and reached 99.8, which is 5.5 points lower than in October.

The Consumer Confidence in Ukraine survey was conducted by GfK Ukraine since June 2000. From 2019 this project is provided by Info Sapiens with support of Dragon Capital. The poll involves 1,000 respondents.

Tags: #consumer_confidence
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 22.08.2019
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

15:25 28.04.2018
Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in March improves after negative trend in Jan-Feb

14:11 21.05.2014
Consumer confidence in Ukraine worsens in April

Consumer confidence in Ukraine worsens in April

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

LATEST

Russia's readiness to sign transit contract could be connected with imminent Nord Stream 2 sanctions – Naftogaz CEO

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

Payment by Gazprom of $3 bln under Stockholm ruling could be part of package agreement on gas with Ukraine, talks ongoing – source

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Govt annuls possibility of signing agreement on spreading state lotteries, instructs National Police, fiscal service to check licenses

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

Naftogaz ready to sell Kirovohradgaz – Naftogaz head

Kolomoisky to head supervisory board of 1+1 TV channel

Poll: 40% of Ukrainians positively view outcomes of Normandy-format summit in Paris

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD