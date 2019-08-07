Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

The volume of cash purchases by the population of Ukraine in June 2019 exceeded the volume of sales by $93.7 million, while in June and May Ukrainians more sold currency than bought, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said.

In general, since the beginning of the year, the population has sold $153.5 million more currency than bought.

The National Bank of Ukraine said that in July compared with June Ukrainians increased their purchase of foreign currency by 53.4%, to $1.501 billion, sale by 21.2%, to $1.408 billion.