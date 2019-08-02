Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Guaranteed Buyer state-run enterprise on July 16 filed a claim to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on the judge of the District Administrative Court in Kyiv, who suspended tariffs of PJSC Ukrenergo National Energy Company on electricity transfer and dispatcher operation control for the second half of 2019.

According to a press service of the Guaranteed Buyer, such decision distinguished as a crime envisaged by Part 1 of the Article 375 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Moreover, an application on interim relief was considered without a notice to the participants of the case.

"Thus, it is a illegal decision to suspend the tariffs affected on the payments of Ukrenergo with the Guaranteed Buyer," the press service said.

The company also recalled that most electricity producers from alternative energy sources are implementing the projects due to the credit funds from international financial and banking institutions, which are paid off with the revenues from the sale of produced electricity

"If [electricity] producers do not receive funds from the Guaranteed Buyer, they will not be able to repay loans to banking institutions. In this case, they have reason to appeal to the international courts with claims for the recovery from the state of Ukraine of non-received funds, the payment of which is guaranteed at the state level. The amount of state losses in this case can be about EUR 60 million for each month of non-payment for electricity produced at the feed-in tariff," reads the document.

As reported, the Guaranteed Buyer on July 26 submitted a claim to the Economic Court of Kyiv for the recovery of an advance payment in the amount of UAH 1.58 billion from Ukrenergo.