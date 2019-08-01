Economy

14:57 01.08.2019

Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

1 min read
Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

Kyiv-based state-owned Ukreximbank's net profit in January-June 2019 amounted to UAH 862.153 million, which is 27% more than for the same period in 2018 (UAH 679.127 million), the bank said in a statement on its website.

According to the report, the bank's net interest income for the first half of 2019 decreased by 10.5% compared to the corresponding period last year, to UAH 1.003 billion, while commission income increased by 13.7%, to UAH 530.914 million.

Assets since the beginning of 2019 have shrunk by 6.2%, to UAH 151.661 billion, loans issued to customers decreased by 7.5% to UAH 67.008 billion.

Bank liabilities from the beginning of this year decreased by 6.3%, to UAH 143.582 billion.

The bank's charter capital in the first half of the year remained at UAH 38.730 billion, while its total equity capital decreased by 4.3%, to UAH 8.078 billion.

Ukreximbank, wholly owned by the state, was created in 1992.

It ranked third among 77 banks operating in the country in terms of total assets (UAH 232.798 billion) as of April 1, 2019, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #results #ukreximbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

13:09 10.05.2019
JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

05:51 22.04.2019
Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

Ukraine's CEC forecasts official results of presidential runoff vote may be delivered on April 30

08:54 01.04.2019
Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

08:37 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

07:25 01.04.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

05:46 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.18%, Poroshenko secures 16.65% as CEC processes 30.52% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.18%, Poroshenko secures 16.65% as CEC processes 30.52% of voting protocols

05:06 01.04.2019
Zelensky still has 30.03% of the vote, Poroshenko secures 16.96% as CEC processes over 25% of voting protocols

Zelensky still has 30.03% of the vote, Poroshenko secures 16.96% as CEC processes over 25% of voting protocols

04:26 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.03%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.75% as CEC processes 19.57% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.03%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.75% as CEC processes 19.57% of voting protocols

03:19 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.7% as CEC processes 13.5% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.7% as CEC processes 13.5% of voting protocols

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

LATEST

Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

Former U.S. Treasury Office advisor appointed PrivatBank's Management Board chair

Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

NBU won't discourage consolidation of national currency

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 3.6% down in June

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD