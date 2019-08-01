Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

Kyiv-based state-owned Ukreximbank's net profit in January-June 2019 amounted to UAH 862.153 million, which is 27% more than for the same period in 2018 (UAH 679.127 million), the bank said in a statement on its website.

According to the report, the bank's net interest income for the first half of 2019 decreased by 10.5% compared to the corresponding period last year, to UAH 1.003 billion, while commission income increased by 13.7%, to UAH 530.914 million.

Assets since the beginning of 2019 have shrunk by 6.2%, to UAH 151.661 billion, loans issued to customers decreased by 7.5% to UAH 67.008 billion.

Bank liabilities from the beginning of this year decreased by 6.3%, to UAH 143.582 billion.

The bank's charter capital in the first half of the year remained at UAH 38.730 billion, while its total equity capital decreased by 4.3%, to UAH 8.078 billion.

Ukreximbank, wholly owned by the state, was created in 1992.

It ranked third among 77 banks operating in the country in terms of total assets (UAH 232.798 billion) as of April 1, 2019, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.