EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired one-fifth (for EUR 120 million) of five-year eurobonds issued by Naftogaz in the amount of EUR 600 million, the bank has said.

"The eurobond proceeds are issued for general corporate purposes including the financing of gas purchases. The bank's financing will be used exclusively for gas purchases. The transaction will contribute to Ukraine's energy security, ensuring procurement of natural gas for the upcoming 2019/2020 winter heating season in the country," the bank said on its website.

As reported, on July 12 Naftogaz Ukrainy placed two tranches of eurobonds denominated in euros and U.S. dollars: EUR 600 million for five years at 7.125% and $335 million at 7.375% per annum for three years. The anchor investors of the issue were the EBRD and a number of U.S. investors. The initial benchmark yield of dollar eurobonds was about 7.75%, eurobonds in euros about 7.5%.

Earlier, Naftogaz announced the need to urgently raise funds for the accumulation of increased volume of gas in storage facilities for winter - 20 billion cubic meters to be ready for a possible termination of transit by Gazprom from January 1, 2020 and strengthen its position in negotiations with the Russian gas monopoly.