London arbitration makes decision in favor of PrivatBank eurobond holders

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has considered a dispute over redemptions on two issues of eurobonds worth about $335 million issued by PrivatBank before its nationalization and ruled in favor of the owners of such bonds, but set a number of restrictions.

A eurobond holder told Interfax-Ukraine that according to the documentation published by the trustee on July 22, two factors will influence the payments: the identity of the owner of the bonds and the date of their acquisition.

The source said that as the documentation is incomplete, adding he assumes that it is about the intention to split entities that are affiliated and not affiliated with PrivatBank.

As for the date, then, according to the source, the terms of the payment may differ for holders of eurobonds who purchased them after June 14, 2019.

The source once again noted that the trustee had not published the full information about the payments, but asked to provide information on the eurobond holders by August 13 for its transfer to PrivatBank's lawyers. At the same time, the trustee warned that the submission of such information does not guarantee payment.

The source also said that trustee notified that applications were filed in court on July 11, 2019 on a number of issues, which, together with a number of other circumstances, could lead to a further undesirable delay in the redemption of the eurobonds.