Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Naftogaz Ukrainy on July 22 transferred another UAH 8.2 billion of dividends for 2018 to the national budget of Ukraine.

"Thus, in general, the company has already transferred UAH 12.3 billion to the state, which is 90% of Naftogaz's net profit for 2018," the report says.

As reported, at the end of June Naftogaz transferred UAH 4.1 billion of dividends to the state budget, which amounted to only 30% of its net profit for 2018, despite the requirement of the Cabinet of Ministers to send 90% of profits to dividends.