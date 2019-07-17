Economy

15:42 17.07.2019

Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

2 min read
Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Russia's Gazprom has boosted gas transit to the European Union through the territory of Ukraine by 25%, by 60 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, JSC Ukrtransgaz has reported.

This is related to a halt for repairing two lines of Nord Stream.

According to the operator of Ukraine's gas-transport system, nominations for the transit of gas at the Uzhgorod station were 300.2 mcm per day as of the morning of July 17. Transit to Slovakia is thus at 99% of capacity.

"Ukraine's existing free gas-transit capacity allow for additional volumes of gas equivalent to the maximum of Nord Stream 2 and a hypothetical Nord Stream 3 together to be pumped to European countries," Ukrtransgaz said.

Commenting on Gazprom's closure of a Nord Stream branch for repairs, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev said that the flexibility of the Ukrainian transit system is one more reason that European customers should think about the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"This is one more reason for European customers to thoroughly weigh what's more advantageous: using the reliable above-ground infrastructure of the Ukrainian gas-transit system or investing in the construction of underwater pipelines that are difficult and expensive to repair, don't have the proper redundancy, and are fully dependent on the Kremlin's political whims," Kobolev wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #eu #gazprom #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:31 16.07.2019
Russia opposed to EU sanctions against Turkey

Russia opposed to EU sanctions against Turkey

11:40 13.07.2019
Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

11:58 12.07.2019
EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

18:28 11.07.2019
EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

18:17 11.07.2019
Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

14:54 10.07.2019
EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

EU Delegation calls on Rada MPs to adopt draft law on HACC

12:31 10.07.2019
NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

09:34 09.07.2019
Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

Deputy head of Deposit Guarantee Fund Svitlana Rekrut tapped to head the Fund from July 18

Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds in hryvnia by 0.2-0.3 p.p., in U.S. dollars by 0.5 p.p.

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

LATEST

Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

Deputy head of Deposit Guarantee Fund Svitlana Rekrut tapped to head the Fund from July 18

Energoatom ready to fully provide electricity to 30% of biggest consumers, households

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds in hryvnia by 0.2-0.3 p.p., in U.S. dollars by 0.5 p.p.

Nord Stream shut for maintenances until end of month

Україна продовжила на 2020 рік дію ембарго на російські товари

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD