Naftogaz at meeting with Zelensky reduces price of gas for public by 10.4% for July

Andriy Favorov, the head of gas business at Naftogaz Ukrainy, during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on gas prices has signed a decree on lowering the price of natural gas for the population by 10.4% in July, the website of the head of state has reported.

According to him, Favorov explained this decision by increasing the supply of Russian and American liquefied fuel in the European market, which contributes to lower wholesale prices.

According to presidential representative at the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus, the total reduction in the price of gas in May-July will be about 21%.

At the same time, the new gas price for July is not reported.