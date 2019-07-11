Economy

10:23 11.07.2019

UNDP supplies first batch of drug to treat breast cancer procured using budget funds

UNDP supplies first batch of drug to treat breast cancer procured using budget funds

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has supplied a first batch of a medicine to treat breast cancer with active substance Trastuzumab procured using the funds of the Ukrainian national budget.

The press service of the Health Ministry said that the delivery of first 1,500 vials of Trastuzumab o the regions has been started. Local healthcare departments soon will distribute the medicine among hospitals in line with the applications submitted.

Over 13,000 vials of Trastuzumab will arrive in Ukraine within one month.

In addition, in the near future it is planned to procure another 65,000 vials of Trastuzumab, which will fully satisfy the need for the drug

"If earlier the state provided this drug to 15% of patients with breast cancer, then this year for the first time it is planned to cover the need by 100%," the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that with the help of UNDP, Ukraine procured a drug for the treatment of breast cancer at a record low price.

"Previously, Trastuzumab drugs were purchased at a price of $490 per bottle. Now, purchases through international organizations have allowed us to receive a 67% lower price – $155. This means that more patients will get access to free treatment," the ministry's press service reported.

According to the Health Ministry, the procured product was approved in countries with a strict regulatory system; it is procured, in particular, by Germany, France, Austria, Sweden, and other countries.

Interfax-Ukraine
