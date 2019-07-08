Economy

13:41 08.07.2019

Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

2 min read
Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

The transfer of Ukrsotsbank's business to Alfa-Bank (both based in Kyiv) has completed in fact: Ukrsotsbank has around 6% of clients of the number of clients as of early 2017 left on its balance sheet, and the legal merger is expected this autumn, General Manager of the board of the Alfa-Bank banking group, Board Chairman of Ukrsotsbank Ivan Svitek has said.

"The merger has actually ended, as all the time we focused not on a legal merger, but on transferring the active business of Ukrsotsbank to the platform of Alfa-Bank Ukraine," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that only 11,000 of these 6% of clients are active.

Svitek recalled that in 2018, 80% of customers and 90% of balances were transferred from Ukrsotsbank, and the more complex issue of a unified IT system was completed a few weeks ago.

"At Ukrsotsbank, we have migrated more than 8 million accounts to Alfa – both opened and closed, and closed almost 90% of all IT systems and servers, including disconnection of all mobile applications and Internet banking from the system. We have already closed all branches of Ukrsotsbank and almost all of its employees were transferred to Alfa Bank. Only cash collection and one branch of Ukrsotsbank remained," the head of the banking group said, describing the current situation.

He said that the migration of up to 90% of clients is a very high figure for the merger of banks.

"For us in this process, quality was more important than quantity. Therefore, we are pleased with the result," Svitek said.

Tags: #alfa_bank #svitek #ukrsotsbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 07.05.2019
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) sees net profit rise by 2.5 times in Q1, 2019

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) sees net profit rise by 2.5 times in Q1, 2019

11:37 30.07.2018
Total portfolio of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Ukrsotsbank could grow by 10% in 2018

Total portfolio of Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Ukrsotsbank could grow by 10% in 2018

10:51 30.07.2018
Merger of Alfa-Bank Ukraine, Ukrsotsbank to be completed in H1 2019

Merger of Alfa-Bank Ukraine, Ukrsotsbank to be completed in H1 2019

17:36 27.07.2018
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) and Ukrsotsbank ready to invest in financial technology

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) and Ukrsotsbank ready to invest in financial technology

12:19 30.01.2018
Alfa-Bank and Ukrsotsbank will be merged within a year and a half - Alfa Group in Ukraine

Alfa-Bank and Ukrsotsbank will be merged within a year and a half - Alfa Group in Ukraine

09:55 01.11.2017
Ukrsotsbank sees 43.2% fall in loss in Jan-Sept

Ukrsotsbank sees 43.2% fall in loss in Jan-Sept

18:23 28.04.2017
Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

11:47 22.03.2017
Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders not planning to sell

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders not planning to sell

11:10 17.02.2017
Court opens Mostobud bankruptcy case under UAH 75 mln claim of Alfa-Bank

Court opens Mostobud bankruptcy case under UAH 75 mln claim of Alfa-Bank

14:18 01.12.2016
UniCredit Bank renamed back Ukrsotsbank

UniCredit Bank renamed back Ukrsotsbank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

LATEST

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

Court suspends govt resolution about right to hire, fire Naftogaz board chairman, board members

Ukrspyrt halts shipments of spirit to alcohol producers from July 1

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Zelensky believes U.S. president can solve issue of Nord Stream 2 in favor of Ukraine

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD