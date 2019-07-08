Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

The transfer of Ukrsotsbank's business to Alfa-Bank (both based in Kyiv) has completed in fact: Ukrsotsbank has around 6% of clients of the number of clients as of early 2017 left on its balance sheet, and the legal merger is expected this autumn, General Manager of the board of the Alfa-Bank banking group, Board Chairman of Ukrsotsbank Ivan Svitek has said.

"The merger has actually ended, as all the time we focused not on a legal merger, but on transferring the active business of Ukrsotsbank to the platform of Alfa-Bank Ukraine," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that only 11,000 of these 6% of clients are active.

Svitek recalled that in 2018, 80% of customers and 90% of balances were transferred from Ukrsotsbank, and the more complex issue of a unified IT system was completed a few weeks ago.

"At Ukrsotsbank, we have migrated more than 8 million accounts to Alfa – both opened and closed, and closed almost 90% of all IT systems and servers, including disconnection of all mobile applications and Internet banking from the system. We have already closed all branches of Ukrsotsbank and almost all of its employees were transferred to Alfa Bank. Only cash collection and one branch of Ukrsotsbank remained," the head of the banking group said, describing the current situation.

He said that the migration of up to 90% of clients is a very high figure for the merger of banks.

"For us in this process, quality was more important than quantity. Therefore, we are pleased with the result," Svitek said.