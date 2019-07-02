DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK intends to begin importing electricity from Europe within the Burshtyn Energy Island in July 2019, according to the Facebook page of D.TRADING.

"Our company also plans to start importing electricity as early as July with the further active development of this direction of business in the coming months," Dmytro Maliar, the director for the D.TRADING energy portfolio management, said.

According to him, imports in the new market will allow increasing the level of competition.

Earlier, on July 1, ERU Trading LLC announced the implementation of test imports of electricity from Slovakia and Hungary within the Burshtyn Energy Island.

D.TRADING conducts wholesale trade in electricity, natural gas and coal in the domestic and foreign energy markets.