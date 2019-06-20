Economy

18:22 20.06.2019

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine can enter the Top-10 of the Doing Business rating in three or four years, and there should be a queue of investors wishing to work in the country.

"We are working on the formation of Ukraine's positive image in the world. There should be a line of investors here. I am sure that in three or four years Ukraine can enter the Top 10 of the World Bank Doing Business. Our team will do their best to make it happen," he said, speaking at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv on Thursday.

Tags: #zelensky #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 20.06.2019
Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

16:39 20.06.2019
Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

16:34 20.06.2019
Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

16:29 20.06.2019
Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

16:09 20.06.2019
Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

16:38 19.06.2019
Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

11:01 19.06.2019
Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

10:44 19.06.2019
Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

16:50 18.06.2019
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

15:57 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

LATEST

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

Three members of PrivatBank's supervisory board refuse to take posts – MP

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

Price of gas for public will continue falling in July – Groysman

PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

Liovochkin affiliated company to build up 95% of shares in Zakarpattiaoblenergo

New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD