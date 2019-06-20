Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine can enter the Top-10 of the Doing Business rating in three or four years, and there should be a queue of investors wishing to work in the country.

"We are working on the formation of Ukraine's positive image in the world. There should be a line of investors here. I am sure that in three or four years Ukraine can enter the Top 10 of the World Bank Doing Business. Our team will do their best to make it happen," he said, speaking at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv on Thursday.