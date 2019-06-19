PM orders to prepare heat, hot water price cap in Ukraine to cut current prices by 15-20%

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed profile ministries to prepare a document on setting the heat and hot running water price caps for the next heating season, which will be 15-20% lower than the current prices, for the next government meeting.

"I am now instructing the Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry, the Justice Ministry to make a decision for the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the establishment of an economically reasonable price caps for heat and hot running water in the country, which will take effect from the next heating season," the head of government said at the government meeting on Wednesday.

He said that at present, despite the same price for natural gas for all heat supply enterprises, the cost of thermal energy for residents of different cities is significantly different. So, as an example, he cited a number of localities, including the village of Zachepylivka and the city of Odesa, where the average cost of thermal energy is UAH 4,255 per gigacalorie and UAH 1,229 per gigacalorie respectively.

"I believe that such a decision [on price caps for heat and hot water] can contributed to reduction of heat prices in the next heating season, under equal conditions, by 15-20%," the head of government said, adding that heat supply enterprises have six months to prepare for the implementation of this decision.