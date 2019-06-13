Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redistributed UAH 1 billion to pay for primary health care services, the Health Ministry of Ukraine has reported on its Facebook page.

According to the report, as of middle of June 2019, more than 27.8 million declarations were signed, which is 65% of the total population.

"When forming the budget for primary health care for 2019, it was predicted that such a number of declarations would be at the end of the year. To maintain such a high rate of transformation in primary health care and consolidate the positive changes that doctors and patients already felt, it became necessary to redistribute funds," the press service said, citing Deputy Health Minister Pavlo Kovtonyuk.

The funds were redistributed at the expense of the budget program envisaged for the implementation of the Free Diagnostics pilot project.