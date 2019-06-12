Economy

11:13 12.06.2019

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

2 min read
Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has specified the conditions for unbundling the gas transmission system (GTS) from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy using the ownership unbundling (OU) model and determined that after including the GTS operator into Naftogaz it must be unbundled no later than January 1, 2020, the term of expiration of the gas transit contract signed by Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom.

This is outlined in the government resolution No. 485 dated June 5, 2019, which amends government resolution No. 496 dated July 1, 2016 approving the restructuring plan of Naftogaz in order to unbundle the GTS.

Thus, it is expected that the new structure managing the Ukrainian gas tranmission system will sign a new gas transit contract with Gazprom.

A government decree signed in 2016 provides for the creation of PJSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU), 100% of which is owned by the state, and the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has the right to corporate governance.

It was also planned that until the end of 2019, MGU would be part of Naftogaz and deal with organizational issues of preparation for the subsequent unbundling of the GTS, and after that it would receive the right to manage the assets of the GTS.

The government decree dated June 5, 2019 instructs the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to draw up a draft act on the temporary transfer of MGU corporate management powers to Naftogaz by June 20. This act should provide for the unconditional return of corporate governance powers from Naftogaz to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry no later than January 1, 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged Naftogaz and MGU to submit a draft act indicating MGU either by manager of the assets of JSC Ukrtransgaz (including pipeline infrastructure and underground storage facilities) or possessing this property on the basis of property rights by August 1, 2019.

With the participation of experts from the Energy Community Secretariat, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry and the Economic Development and Trade Ministry are instructed to submit a draft act on the independence of the structure that will manage state corporate rights in MGU to the government.

Tags: #naftogaz #cabinet_of_ministers #ukraine #mgu #permits
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

16:32 12.06.2019
Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

16:03 12.06.2019
U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

LATEST

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Авария вертолета на Манхэттене не была терактом

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD