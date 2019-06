Executive Director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko considers the discounts on natural gas voiced by Gazprom to be fanciful and called on the Russian company to comply with the current contract and court decisions.

"Primarily they overestimate the price by 100% of the fair market price, and then give a "discount" of 24%. For whom is this intended?" Vitrenko said on his Facebook page.