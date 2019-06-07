DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

DTEK Energy Holding plans to build two wind farms – Tylihulska wind farm LLC (in the territory of Anatolivka, Krasnopillia and Tashyne rural councils of Berezanka district of Mykolaiv region) with a capacity of 500 MW and Tylihulska wind farm 2 LLC (in the territory of Tashyne rural council) with a capacity of 65 MW, according to a register of environmental impact assessment.

Under the Tylihulska wind farm project it is planned to install up to 130 wind turbines with a capacity of 3.9-6 MW 700-1,500 meters far from each other. The height of the tower is 105-157 meters.

In addition, it is planned to build up to 10 110/35 kV substations, a 35 kV and /or 110 kV overhead power line of 100 km long, as well as 35 kV and /or 110 kV underground power lines of 150 km long.

The total construction area will be 35,000 ha.

Under the Tylihulska wind farm 2 project it is planned to install up to 17 turbines with a capacity of 3.9-6 MW 700-1,500 meters far from each other. The height of the tower is 105-157 meters. It is also planned to build a 35 kV and /or 110 kV overhead power line of 20 km long, as well as 35 kV and /or 110 kV underground power lines of 40 km long.

The total construction area will be 3,000 ha.