DTEK officially gains control over Kyivoblenergo, dismisses company's board

PrJSC Kyivoblenergo has stated DTEK had gained control over the company, having received relevant information from the Agency for the Development of the Ukrainian Stock Market Infrastructure.

In addition, according to reports on the website of the regional energy company, the supervisory board of the company at a meeting on May 24 fired the board headed by Volodymyr Cherniavsky.

New members of the board have not been elected, but it is absent DTEK-controlled power grid companies, while the director general is in charge of operative management.