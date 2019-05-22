Ukraine exports 45.4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2018/2019 MY

Ukraine since the beginning of the 2018/2019 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of May 22, 2019 had exported 45.4 million tonnes of grain and leguminous plants, which is 26% more than on the same date of the previous MY.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, farmers exported 26.4 million tonnes of corn, 14.8 million tonnes of wheat, and 3.5 million tonnes of barley.

On the specified date, some 262,000 tonnes of flour had been also exported.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine exported 39.4 million tonnes of grain in the 2017/2018 MY.

According to the ministry, grain exports in the 2018/2019 MY are projected to be 49 million tonnes.