Belarus, Russia agree on mechanism to resume oil transit via Druzhba pipeline, but there are technical issues – Belneftekhim

Belarus and Russia have fully agreed on the procedure of the implementation of a road map to resume transit of quality Russian oil to European countries, but "nuances of a technical nature" still remain, Belneftekhim concern head Andrei Rybakov said following talks dealing with oil issues in Moscow on Monday.

"There are no pending issues, which would not allow us to move forward on this road map. There are nuances of a technical nature," the BelTA news agency cited Rybakov as saying.