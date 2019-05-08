Ukrenergo completes tests of TPPs, CHPPs, HPPs to study opportunities for harmonized operation with ENTSO-E

National energy company Ukrenergo has completed a cycle of tests of generating equipment of thermal power plants (TPPs), combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) to regulate frequency and capacity under the program to study the opportunities for harmonized operation of power grids of Ukraine and Moldova with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

The company said in a press release that during three months nine types of tests at 11 units of eight power plants of the country were conducted. The results of the operation of regulating equipment will be handed to a consortium of ENTSO-E operators to create a mathematical model of the power grid for modelling its operation and conducting studies.

"These studies, in turn, will allow assessing the possibility of harmonized operation of the power grids of Ukraine and Moldova with ENTSO-E and at this stage will determine the need for additional technical measures for their integration," the company said.

The tests were carried out with the consulting support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The United States Energy Association (USEA) acted as advisor.

As reported, in April 2018, Ukraine and Moldova signed a memorandum of cooperation and joint actions between the relevant ministries of the two countries aimed at ensuring European integration processes to achieve the possibility of harmonized operation of the power grids of Ukraine and Moldova with ENTSO-E.