Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

The total volume of Russian oil contaminated with organic chlorides in Russian, Belarusian, Ukrainian, and Polish pipelines is estimated at 5 million tonnes, said Andrei Verigo, first deputy head and chief engineer at Gomeltransneft Druzhba, told journalists in Gomel on Tuesday.

According to Verigo, preliminary estimates put "the total volume of substandard oil in in Russian, Belarusian, Ukrainian, and Polish pipelines [at] approximately 5 million tonnes," the state news agency BelTA reported.