Govt increases requirement for sending net profit of SOE to national budget to 90% for 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the requirement for sending part of net profit of state-owned enterprises (SOE) to the national budget for 2019 from 75% to 90%, and annulled the decreased requirements for separate enterprises.

The respective decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

At the same time, during the meeting, the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Hryhoriy Osovy, said that such a decision could deprive enterprises of the opportunity to carry out modernization.

"These are revenues stipulated by the budget for 2019... However, we have defined a mechanism that will allow companies to reduce the percentage of amounts for the implementation of their investment programs through business planning," Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

Earlier, the Administration of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, the Boryspil International Airport, the Dovzhenko National Center, the Mystetsky Arsenal, and a number of other state-owned enterprises had the privileges in sending a part of the net profit to the national budget.

According to the expert conclusion to the relevant draft resolution, which Interfax-Ukraine has, the Ministry of Finance estimates the amount of payments of net profit to the national budget at UAH 15.4 billion this year.