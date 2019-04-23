Economy

13:42 23.04.2019

Belarus, Transneft agree on pumping 'clean' oil for Naftan through northern branch of Druzhba

1 min read
Belarus, Transneft agree on pumping 'clean' oil for Naftan through northern branch of Druzhba

The Belarusian side has reached an agreement with PJSC Transneft to increase the pumping of "clean" oil through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline (Surgut-Polotsk), Vasily Drobotov, the head of OJSC Polotsktransneft Druzhba told Interfax.

"Agreements have been reached with Transneft on increasing the flow through the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline. This is oil for OJSC Naftan," Drobotov said.

The increase could come as early as tomorrow, he said.

The Surgut-Polotsk pipeline is currently working with a minimal load, about 0.8-1 million tonnes a year, or 10% of Naftan's needs. The throughput capacity of the pipeline is 40 million tonnes a year.

According to the corporate magazine Vestnik Naftana, it was said at an emergency meeting held on April 22 that low-quality oil from the southern branch would reach the plant on Monday. In this connection, Naftan decreased its refining activity 40% to protect its equipment. Naftan draws supplies from two branches of the Druzhba pipeline.

Tags: #oil #oil_products #belarus #druzhba_pipeline #transneft
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:31 23.04.2019
Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

11:07 23.04.2019
Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states - BelOil

Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states - BelOil

11:45 22.04.2019
Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

09:57 19.04.2019
Zelensky calls for finding alternative to Russian oil

Zelensky calls for finding alternative to Russian oil

13:05 18.04.2019
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

17:04 11.04.2019
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

16:39 11.04.2019
Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

12:01 01.04.2019
Minsk willing to do much for peace in Donbas - Lukashenko

Minsk willing to do much for peace in Donbas - Lukashenko

11:14 29.03.2019
Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

10:30 01.03.2019
Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states

Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

Morgan Stanley predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.7% in 2019 with hryvnia weakening to UAH 30.5/$1

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

LATEST

TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

Ukraine urgently should adjust public policy in support of renewable energy

Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

Morgan Stanley predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2.7% in 2019 with hryvnia weakening to UAH 30.5/$1

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD