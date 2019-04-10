Economy

16:24 10.04.2019

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

2 min read
IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

The ratio of Ukraine's total state debt to gross domestic product (GDP) after falling from 71.9% of GDP in 2017 to 63.9% in 2018 will decrease to 62% by the end of this year, this forecast is contained in the updated World Economic Outlook (WEO), promulgated by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the report, this figure will continue to decline in the following years: in 2020 to 57.9%, in 2021 to 53.8% of GDP, in 2022 to 49.8% of GDP, in 2023 to 46.2%, and in 2024 to 43.7%.

At the same time, in absolute terms, the aggregate national debt will continue to grow, according to IMF experts. According to their estimates, by the end of this year it will reach UAH 2.4 trillion, the next year some UAH 2.55 trillion, and by the end of 2024 it will amount to UAH 2.89 trillion.

Finance Minister Oksana Markarova reported that the updated medium-term government debt management strategy for three years, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, sets more ambitious goals to reduce the direct public debt to GDP ratio to 50.5% by the end of this year and to 41.4% in three years and a more rapid development of the local borrowing market.

As reported, with reference to the Ministry of Finance, the ratio of the total state (direct) and guaranteed debt of Ukraine to GDP over 2018 decreased to 62.7% from 71.8%, in particular direct debt from 62% to 52.3%.

In absolute terms, the cumulative national debt of Ukraine in 2018 increased by 1.3%, to UAH 2.169 trillion, and in U.S. dollar terms by 2.5%, to $78.32 billion.

Tags: #ukraine #imf #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:04 10.04.2019
U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

11:51 10.04.2019
NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

18:53 09.04.2019
Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

17:49 09.04.2019
World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

17:46 09.04.2019
Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

17:07 09.04.2019
Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

16:28 09.04.2019
IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

16:02 09.04.2019
Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

13:54 09.04.2019
Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

LATEST

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's lawsuit seeking to return shares in PrivatBank for April 16

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Cybersecurity risk insurance to be trend in 2019 in Ukraine – EY

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD