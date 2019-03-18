Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in the period from March 11 through March 15, 219 sold $109.5 million on the interbank currency market, which is twice more than over the period since the start of the year.

The central bank said on its website that purchase of foreign currency last week fell to $15 million from $211.7 million a week earlier, and net sale of currency reached $94.5 million.

Market players said that one of the reasons of the interventions is payment of $175 million by Ukrzaliznytsia to partially pay off on eurobonds and the coupon.

Since early 2019, the NBU bought $761.6 million and sold $166.83 million on the interbank currency market.