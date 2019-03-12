TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

Sergiy Tigipko, the chairman of the board and the main shareholder of TAScombank (Kyiv), 10 months after his appointment has left the post on his own accord, the financial institution said in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

The corresponding decision was approved by the supervisory board of the bank on March 11, 2019.

Andriy Komarist has been appointed new chairman of the board.