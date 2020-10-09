Economy

18:51 09.10.2020

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine permitted Cypriot Agimant Limited of the Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko to acquire 100% of Dealzone Holding Ltd. (Rod Town, British Virgin Islands), which owns 98.6578% of shares of one of the largest enterprises for the production of metal products in Ukraine PJSC Dneprometiz, the committee made the decision at a meeting on October 8.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee on April 25, 2019 considered the issue of the purchase of the Dneprometiz enterprise by the TAS group from the sanctioned Severstal and admitted violations of the legislation on the protection of economic competition in the transaction, imposing a fine of UAH 55 million on the TAS group.

The Kyiv business court overturned the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee to impose the fine and refuse to grant this acquisition.

Tags: #dneprometiz #tigipko
