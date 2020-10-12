Economy

17:33 12.10.2020

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

2 min read
NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has received a package of documents to approve the acquisition of Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) from the Luregio Limited Cypriot company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Tigipko, the NBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The bank's press service has not yet been disclosed more details about the relevant application for approval.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has approved the acquisition of Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) by the Cypriot company Luregio Limited, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko, through the purchase of Financial Company Fortify LLC. The committee voted for this decision at a meeting on October 8.

According to the report of the Antimonopoly Committee, in both cases the matter concerns acquisitions that will provide the buyer with over 50% of the voting shares on the company's board.

In accordance with the information in the state register, Luregio Limited registered Luregio Invest LLC with a charter capital of UAH 350 million on August 28 this year. Its core business is consulting and management, provision of financial services and other auxiliary commercial services.

Liudmyla Nazarenko, who was the deputy director for legal issues of TAS Group LLC and a member of the supervisory board of Universal Bank owned by Tigipko, was appointed head of the enterprise.

PJSC Prominvestbank was founded in 1992. VEB became the owner of Prominvestbank in 2008. It owns 99.7726% of its shares. VEB estimates its investments in the development of the subsidiary bank at $2.7 billion.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of June 1, 2020, in terms of total assets (UAH 40.611 billion), Prominvestbank ranked 12th among 75 operating banks.

Tags: #prominvestbank #nbu #tigipko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 09.10.2020
Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

10:57 09.10.2020
Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

11:41 08.10.2020
NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

11:37 08.10.2020
IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

IMF calling for following NBU governance framework regarding accountability of NBU Board

13:57 07.10.2020
NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

13:56 07.10.2020
NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

10:41 06.10.2020
Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

17:21 05.10.2020
NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

12:22 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

LATEST

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

Metinvest extends bond maturity profile

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD