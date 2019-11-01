AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

Economy

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has allowed businessman Sergiy Tigipko to acquire through T.A.S. Property Limited over 50% in the charter capital of Arena-City LLC and KAN (Kyiv), which are respectively the owner and lessor of the Arena-City retail and office center in Kyiv.

"Participants in the concentrations confirmed that the seller of shares in the charter capital of Arena-City and KAN is a business entity that is not part of Dmytro Firtash' structure," the AMC said on the website.

The agency noted it had checked information in mass media about the alleged purchase by Tigipko in April 2019 of Arena-City from Group DF of Firtash, but the information was not confirmed.

Arena-City LLC was established in 2005. According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the owners of the company are L.I. Investments LLC (100%), the ultimate beneficiary is Mykola Kovalchuk.

KAN LLC was established in 2004. According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the owners of the company are L.I. Investments LLC (99%) and Arena-City LLC (1%). The ultimate beneficiary of the company is also indicated Mykola Kovalchuk.

