Economy

10:42 15.10.2020

Tigipko plans to withdraw PIB from market, transfer working assets to TAScombank

2 min read
Tigipko plans to withdraw PIB from market, transfer working assets to TAScombank

Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko, who through his company Luregio Limited submitted documents to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to approve the purchase of Prominvestbank (PIB), plans to withdraw PIB from the market and transfer working assets to TAScombank (both based in Kyiv).

"We turned to the NBU to buy another bank - PIB ... If there is a decision by the NBU, we will immediately apply and will do everything to get the PIB license and integrate what remains from working assets, primarily into TAScombank, the rest will be left to financial companies," Tigipko said during the Ukrainian Banking Forum in Kyiv.

He added that he expects to withdraw the bank from the market rather quickly.

"We are ready for such work, we have good experience, we have bought many banks, sold a lot, so we hope that here we will be able to withdraw the bank from the market rather quickly and increase our assets," Tigipko said.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) approved the acquisition of PIB by Luregio Limited through the purchase of Fortify Financial Company LLC. The committee voted for this decision at a meeting on October 8.

The AMC specified that in both cases the matter concerns acquisitions that will provide the buyer with over 50% of the voting shares on the company's board.

Tags: #pib #tigipko #tascombank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:33 12.10.2020
NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

18:51 09.10.2020
Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

10:57 09.10.2020
Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

16:13 03.01.2020
PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

12:59 01.11.2019
AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

16:53 16.09.2019
Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

10:51 30.07.2019
One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

16:00 19.07.2019
Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

15:50 23.04.2019
TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

TAS Group buys part of Arena City trade and office center in Kyiv

15:00 12.03.2019
TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

NBU receives documents from Tigipko's Luregio Limited to approve purchase of PIB

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Competition agency permits Tigipko's Agimant Limited to buy Dneprometiz

LATEST

IMF improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 to 7.2%, growth to 3% in 2021

Economy Ministry estimates fall of GDP in eight months of 2020 at 5.8%

Kyivstar launches beta testing of open platform for interacting with business products

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar ready to share resources, services with business to launch new services

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD