10:57 09.10.2020

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Cyprus-based Luregio Limited, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko, has filed an application with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to acquire Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) through the purchase of Fortify Financial Company LLC.

According to the report of the Antimonopoly Committee, in both cases the matter concerns acquisitions that will provide the buyer with over 50% of the voting shares on the company's board.

In accordance with the information in the state register, Luregio Limited registered Luregio Invest LLC with a charter capital of UAH 350 million on August 28 this year. Its core business is consulting and management, provision of financial services and other auxiliary commercial services.

Liudmyla Nazarenko, who was the deputy director for legal issues of TAS Group LLC and a member of the supervisory board of Universal Bank owned by Tigipko, was appointed head of the enterprise.

Interfax-Ukraine
