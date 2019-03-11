Economy

17:05 11.03.2019

U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

1 min read

U.S. Jabil Circuit is building a second electronics manufacturing site in the village of Rozivka, Zakarpattia region.

According to the company, with the expansion of manufacturing in Uzhgorod the facilities of the Ukrainian division of the company would double.

Mobile phones, media players and PCs for exports to the European Union will be assembled at the new site.

Jabil Circuit is among top three global leaders among companies offering supply chain solutions. Electronics for Nespresso, Ceragon, Sagemcom, SIAE Microelettronica, DUCATI Energia, SIT and TeleTec brands is assembled at the Uzhgorod site

Jabil is an electronic product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to global electronics and technology companies.

Tags: #usa #zakarpattia #jabil_circuit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

11:04 08.03.2019
U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

11:33 06.03.2019
Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

12:55 25.02.2019
Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

13:14 22.02.2019
Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

09:51 13.02.2019
Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

11:21 02.02.2019
If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

13:55 31.01.2019
Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

LATEST

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Trend towards hryvnia strengthening supported by favorable external conditions – NBU

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

Ukrnafta posts about UAH 6 bln of net profit in 2018 – unaudited data

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Govt to announce tender to select Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO – PM

Hyundai Corporation considering participation in subway development project in Kharkiv

Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD