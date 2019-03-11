U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

U.S. Jabil Circuit is building a second electronics manufacturing site in the village of Rozivka, Zakarpattia region.

According to the company, with the expansion of manufacturing in Uzhgorod the facilities of the Ukrainian division of the company would double.

Mobile phones, media players and PCs for exports to the European Union will be assembled at the new site.

Jabil Circuit is among top three global leaders among companies offering supply chain solutions. Electronics for Nespresso, Ceragon, Sagemcom, SIAE Microelettronica, DUCATI Energia, SIT and TeleTec brands is assembled at the Uzhgorod site

Jabil is an electronic product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to global electronics and technology companies.