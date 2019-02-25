Economy

17:39 25.02.2019

Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

1 min read
Naftogaz to buy 4 bcm of gas from Ukrnafta for funds from special obligations compensation

 Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to buy out 4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas from PJSC Ukrnafta for the funds of compensation that the company must receive from the state as part of its public service obligations in the gas market (PSO).

According to Naftogaz, Ukrnafta, in turn, will use the funds received exclusively to fully repay tax debts to the national budget, including penalties.

Naftogaz explained that such a proposal was formed by the company in the framework of the instructions by Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman to resolve the situation with the tax debt of Ukrnafta.

According to the company, Ukrnafta fulfills its current tax liabilities on time, but penalties in the amount of about 30% per annum are imposed on the accumulated tax debt. This leads to a rapid increase in the total debt of the company and limits its ability to work and invest in production.

Tags: #naftogaz #ukrnafta #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 22.02.2019
Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

18:09 14.02.2019
Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

16:11 04.02.2019
Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz registers LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

11:55 31.01.2019
Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

11:15 31.01.2019
Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

11:40 30.01.2019
Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

09:58 30.01.2019
Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

15:58 28.01.2019
Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

09:50 25.01.2019
Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

10:04 24.01.2019
Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

Ukraine discussing new program of guarantees for borrowings with World Bank

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

LATEST

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

Biopharma starts commissioning work at new plant in Kyiv region

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

State Special Communication Service confirms security of ProZorro system regarding exposure to unauthorized access

EIB ready to join projects aimed at assisting Azov area in Ukraine

Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

Ukraine discussing new program of guarantees for borrowings with World Bank

DTEK opens Academy DTEK educational business platform at UNIT.City

Model for supporting renewable energy in Ukraine should be improved on basis of global experience – Energy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD